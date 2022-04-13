Mosque in Clayhall burgled - appeal launched
Published: 5:36 PM April 13, 2022
Updated: 5:42 PM April 13, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A mosque in Clayhall has been burgled.
Police were called to reports of a burglary just before 4.28am on Monday morning - April 11 - at a Community Centre Mosque in Atherton Road.
It was reported that entry had been forced to the building, with property stolen.
There have been no arrests as of yet; an investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 821/11APR22.