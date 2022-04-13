Mosque in Clayhall burgled - appeal launched

Police were called to a Community Centre Mosque in Atherton Road in the early hours of Monday morning (April 11) - Credit: Google Maps

A mosque in Clayhall has been burgled.

Police were called to reports of a burglary just before 4.28am on Monday morning - April 11 - at a Community Centre Mosque in Atherton Road.

It was reported that entry had been forced to the building, with property stolen.

There have been no arrests as of yet; an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 821/11APR22.