Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Mosque in Clayhall burgled - appeal launched

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:36 PM April 13, 2022
Updated: 5:42 PM April 13, 2022
Police called to community centre mosque in Atherton Road, Clayhall

Police were called to a Community Centre Mosque in Atherton Road in the early hours of Monday morning (April 11) - Credit: Google Maps

A mosque in Clayhall has been burgled.

Police were called to reports of a burglary just before 4.28am on Monday morning - April 11 - at a Community Centre Mosque in Atherton Road.

It was reported that entry had been forced to the building, with property stolen.

There have been no arrests as of yet; an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 821/11APR22.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Clayhall News
Ilford News

