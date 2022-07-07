Five people have been found guilty of murdering Mohammed Usman Mirza in Clayhall in 2019, in an apparent revenge attack for the attempted murder of another man two months before.

The 19-year-old victim, who was known as Usman, was stabbed in a fight outside Owen Waters House in Fulwell Avenue at about 10pm on November 19, 2019.

Police officers administered first aid until paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance arrived on scene, but despite their best efforts, Usman died at the scene just before 11pm.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the neck.

Mohammed Usman Mirza who was murdered in Clayhall in 2019 - Credit: Met Police

Because of last year's Covid restrictions two trials were held.

Following a seven-week trial at the Old Bailey, Tyler Moore, 21, of Lawson Close, Ilford, was convicted of Mohammed's murder today (July 7).

Two other men - Moeez Bangash, 26, of Gaysham Avenue, Gants Hill, and Jonathan Makengo, 25, of Francis Way, Ilford were found guilty of manslaughter.

Moeez Bangash, 26, of Gaysham Avenue, Gants Hill - Credit: Met Police

Jonathan Makengo, 25, of Francis Way, Ilford - Credit: Met Police

All three men will be sentenced at the same court on September 16.

Reporting restrictions have now been lifted for an earlier 10-week trial which concluded in October, and saw a further four men from Ilford convicted and given life sentences for Usman’s murder.

London Beqa, 20, of Windsor Road, must serve a minimum of 14 years; Shariq Khan, 21, of Percy Road, must serve a minimum of 25 years; and Hassan Riaz, 22, of Hampton Road, must serve a minimum of 24 years.

London Beqa, 20, of Windsor Road, Ilford - Credit: Met Police

Shariq Khan, 21, of Percy Road, Ilford - Credit: Met Police

Hassan Riaz, 22, of Hampton Road, Ilford - Credit: Met Police

Reporting restrictions preventing the naming an 18-year-old who was also found guilty of murder at the same trial have now also been lifted.

Omari Thompson, of Northbrook Road must serve a minimum 15 years.

Omari Thompson, of Northbrook Road, Ilford - Credit: Met Police

An eighth man was found not guilty during the same trial.

The jury heard that the attack on Usman was well planned with a series of recces to key locations being carried out in the lead up to the actual ambush.

On the day of the attack, Usman - who was known as Speccs to his friends - got into a car with Shariq Khan and was driven to a block of garages in Hurstleigh Gardens – the pre-selected site where the ambush would be carried out.

Members of the public who called 999 as the attack was taking place reported seeing men with knives attacking Usman, who was calling for help.

In the lead up to the attack, jurors heard that witnesses saw multiple men chasing Usman from the alleyway that leads to the block of garages on Hurstleigh Gardens.

The assailants fled the scene in different directions and when police arrived, they found Usman unresponsive.

He was helped by members of the public and one witness had heard Usman use the nickname of one of the men who attacked him.

Paying tribute to Usman's family, DCI Kelly Allen said: "They have had to endure two trials to see all of these responsible for his murder brought to justice.

"I cannot begin to imagine how difficult it has been to go through this process twice and hear these harrowing details repeated a second time.

“While all of these men may have played different roles in what happened to Usman, what was clear to us and the jury was this was a carefully planned attack with Usman as the sole target.

"Nothing had been left to chance. They were out for revenge for the attack they believed Usman had orchestrated against their friend.

Usman’s father, Imran Mirza, said his family will never get over his death.

"We miss him every single day," he said.

"This has been a very long process with two trials but we are pleased that justice has now been served.”

