Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Missing: Ilford man last seen by family six months ago

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:50 AM April 5, 2022
Police are appealing for information to locate Jacob, 21, who is missing from Ilford

Police are appealing for information to locate Jacob, 21, who is missing from Ilford - Credit: Met Police / Redbridge MPS

Have you seen Jacob?

The 21-year-old is missing from Ilford and was last seen by family in October last year, Redbridge police say.

He is thought to be around the Leyton, Leytonstone and Woodford areas.

The Met says police are concerned for Jacob's safety and appealing for information to locate him.

Anyone who has seen Jacob, knows where he is or has any information about where he may be is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 22MIS010159.

