A "selfish" teenager who drove at 135mph during a police pursuit has been jailed after being spotted on the M11 near Woodford.

Minad Ghafoor, 18, of Lansbury Avenue, Edmonton, eventually crashed into a van in Hertfordshire then tried to run away, but was arrested after being tracked by a police helicopter.

Sgt Hugh Weeks of the Met's roads and transport policing command said: "Ghafoor’s actions that night did nothing but demonstrate his selfish character.

"In his attempts to evade police, he risked the lives of himself and others by driving at speeds in excess of 135mph on a motorway and more than twice the speed limit in a built-up residential area."

Shortly before 8.30pm on November 29 last year, Ghafoor was seen driving at excessive speed on the M11 in Redbridge, heading north.

Police say officers in a marked police car attempted to stop the vehicle before a pursuit was authorised with support from the National Police Air Service and Essex Police.

Ghafoor continued driving to the Bishop’s Stortford area where he drove the wrong way on a one-way street.

Police say the pursuit was ended due to concerns about public safety and, shortly after that, Ghafoor collided with a van and fled the scene on foot.

But the helicopter followed his movements and guided officers on the ground to his location.

The driver of the van wasn't seriously injured in the crash.

Sgt Weeks said: "Upon seeing the damage to the van involved, I was astounded that the driver did not suffer serious injuries.

"It is clear that after the collision Ghafoor himself was not injured but rather than offer assistance he chose to run away."

Ghafoor was jailed for 10 months and disqualified from driving for two years and four months at Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday - Monday, May 9.

He had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.