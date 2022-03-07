Ricardo Fuller death: Two years on, fresh appeal issued to find wanted men
- Credit: MPS
On the second anniversary of the fatal stabbing of Ricardo Fuller, renewed efforts have been made to find two men wanted in connection with his murder.
Ricardo lost his life in March 7, 2020, after suffering stab injuries outside the No Problem nightclub in Ilford High Road where he was attending a friend's 30th birthday party.
Five suspects were identified following a lengthy Met investigation; of those, three have returned to the UK to be charged after fleeing the country after the incident.
Edmund Moses Tucker, 29, Emmanuel Tamwesigire, 29, and Jermaine Ofori Ahenkorah, 28, pleaded not guilty to Ricardo's murder at the Old Bailey on September 3, 2021.
Detectives need help to locate the final two suspects: Ahmed Sesay, 29, of Boundary Road in East Ham and Abubaker Tarawally, 24, of an unknown address.
A £10,000 reward is available for information that leads to the location and extradition of these individuals.
Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “It is vital that we locate these men so that they can be brought back to the UK to face trial.
"My message to them is, do the right thing. Contact police.
“Likewise, I am appealing to their family and friends; they cannot have gone two years without making contact – you know where they are.
Most Read
- 1 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged in Redbridge
- 2 Teens win places at private schools such as Eton
- 3 7 of the best places to get pancakes in east London
- 4 Past and present collide as council commits to resurrecting Valentines Lido
- 5 Exclusive: Ilford model Ellie Goldstein on female empowerment
- 6 Jailed: East London offenders locked up in February
- 7 Ultra Low Emission Zone: Plans unveiled to include whole of London
- 8 Wanted: Four jailed, two others sought after violent robberies, burglaries
- 9 Revealed: How many patients per GP are there at your surgery?
- 10 'We are standing with Ukraine': Donation drive set up in Redbridge
"Put yourselves in this grieving family’s place and think about what you would want. Ricardo’s family deserve to know what happened that night."
Anyone with any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
On the first anniversary of the 24-year-old's death - this day last year - mum Vicky Fuller pleaded for help to bring her son's killers to justice.
She described Ricardo - who lived in Waltham Forest - as a "funny, caring and loving" son.