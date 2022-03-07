On the second anniversary of the death of Ricardo Fuller, police are urging two men wanted in connection with his murder to hand themselves in - Credit: MPS

On the second anniversary of the fatal stabbing of Ricardo Fuller, renewed efforts have been made to find two men wanted in connection with his murder.

Ricardo lost his life in March 7, 2020, after suffering stab injuries outside the No Problem nightclub in Ilford High Road where he was attending a friend's 30th birthday party.

Five suspects were identified following a lengthy Met investigation; of those, three have returned to the UK to be charged after fleeing the country after the incident.

Edmund Moses Tucker, 29, Emmanuel Tamwesigire, 29, and Jermaine Ofori Ahenkorah, 28, pleaded not guilty to Ricardo's murder at the Old Bailey on September 3, 2021.

Ahmed Sesay - wanted in connection with fatal stabbing outside Ilford nightclub - Credit: Met Police

Detectives need help to locate the final two suspects: Ahmed Sesay, 29, of Boundary Road in East Ham and Abubaker Tarawally, 24, of an unknown address.

Abubaker Tarawally - wanted in connection with fatal stabbing outside Ilford nightclub - Credit: Met Police

A £10,000 reward is available for information that leads to the location and extradition of these individuals.

Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “It is vital that we locate these men so that they can be brought back to the UK to face trial.

"My message to them is, do the right thing. Contact police.

“Likewise, I am appealing to their family and friends; they cannot have gone two years without making contact – you know where they are.

"Put yourselves in this grieving family’s place and think about what you would want. Ricardo’s family deserve to know what happened that night."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

On the first anniversary of the 24-year-old's death - this day last year - mum Vicky Fuller pleaded for help to bring her son's killers to justice.

She described Ricardo - who lived in Waltham Forest - as a "funny, caring and loving" son.