Two men charged with kidnap and blackmail after incident reported in Clayhall

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:09 PM April 19, 2022
Men charged with kidnap, blackmail, aggravated vehicle taking and attempted grievous bodily harm after incident in Clayhall

Two men have appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court charged with four offences, including kidnap and blackmail, following an alleged incident in Clayhall Avenue last week - Credit: Ken Mears

Two men have been charged with four offences, including kidnap and blackmail, following an alleged incident in Clayhall Avenue last week.

Saad Suleman Rehman-Kiani, of Romford Road, Manor Park, and Sulaimaan Anderson, of no fixed address, have also been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police said an incident took place in Clayhall Avenue at 12.45am last Tuesday (April 12). 

The pair - aged 22 and 21 respectively - appeared before Barkingside Magistrates' Court on April 13 to face the charges.

They will next appear before Snaresbrook Crown Court on May 11.

Both men have been remanded in custody until that date.

