Two men charged after attack on rabbi in Chigwell

Published: 8:20 AM May 19, 2021 Updated: 9:00 AM May 19, 2021

Two men have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, and religiously aggravated criminal damage after a rabbi was attacked in Chigwell. on Sunday, May 16. - Credit: Essex Police

Two men have been charged in connection with an assault on a rabbi in Chigwell.

Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and Souraka Djabouri, 18, both of Tudor Crescent, Hainault, are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday May 19).

They are each charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, and religiously aggravated criminal damage.

The incident - which saw Rabbi Rafi Goodwin hospitalised - took place in Limes Avenue shortly after 1.15pm on Sunday 16 May.

Following the attack the assistant rabbi at the Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue, 31, received treatment for head wounds.

On Monday (May 17), Essex Police arrested the two men who have since been charged.

A Redbridge equality group has reaffirmed its intention to improve community cohesion in the aftermath of the attack.

After the news broke, Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal condemned the "unprovoked and cowardly attack".

"We are proud of our rich diversity and active faith communities in Redbridge have a long track record of supporting each other", he added.