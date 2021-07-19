Man wanted for allegedly driving 'recklessly' in Ilford with baby in car

Published: 9:02 AM July 19, 2021

Aisa Khan Sampson-Spencer is wanted for allegedly driving 'irresponsibly' in Ilford - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man who allegedly drove 'recklessly' in Ilford with a baby in the car is wanted by the police.

Aisa Khan Sampson-Spencer, 29, also known as ‘Merky Ace’, and the vehicle he was driving are believed to be linked to the boroughs of Croydon, Greenwich, and Barking and Dagenham.

Officers said that on Thursday, April 29 at 7:16pm, a police officer approached the driver of a parked black BMW X1 near the McDonalds drive-thru restaurant on Eastern Avenue in Ilford after it was identified as displaying false number plates.

They said there was a baby inside the vehicle.

While the officer was speaking to the driver, believed to be Sampson-Spencer, he suddenly turned on the ignition and reversed his car, striking the police vehicle.

He then mounted the pavement and drove off, heading west along the eastbound carriageway of the A12 Eastern Avenue, against the flow of traffic.

Sampson-Spencer, who was captured on the officer’s Body Worn Video, wore a black flat cap, brown-framed glasses, and a dark blue padded gilet over a black long sleeved top with Nike written down the sleeves in white.

He had short locks, neatly trimmed facial hair, and spoke with a London accent, according to police.

PC Charlie Snooks, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “This was an irresponsible and reckless act that that could have had severe consequences for the driver, his infant passenger, people walking and cycling, and other motorists.

“I would urge anyone with any information to inform police immediately.”

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command via 101 reference Cad 6162/29Apr.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.