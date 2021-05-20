News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man arrested following Chadwell Heath stabbing

Roy Chacko

Published: 1:59 PM May 20, 2021   
A man was arrested on suspicion of GBH after a man was found with stab injuries in Chadwell Heath. 

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a man was found with a stab wound in Chadwell Heath.

Emergency services were called just before 7am today (May 20) to reports of a stabbing in Hainault Road.

The victim, a man aged in his 50s, was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service and taken to a major trauma centre, where his condition may be life-changing. 

Police arrested a man, also in his 50s, on suspicion of GBH and he was taken to hospital as a precaution after he said he felt unwell.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing.

"This incident is believed to be an isolated incident and the parties are not known to each other."

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.59am today (May 20) to reports of a stabbing on Hainault Road, Little Heath.

"We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic. 

"A man was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority."

