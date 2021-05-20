Man arrested following Chadwell Heath stabbing
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a man was found with a stab wound in Chadwell Heath.
Emergency services were called just before 7am today (May 20) to reports of a stabbing in Hainault Road.
The victim, a man aged in his 50s, was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service and taken to a major trauma centre, where his condition may be life-changing.
Police arrested a man, also in his 50s, on suspicion of GBH and he was taken to hospital as a precaution after he said he felt unwell.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing.
"This incident is believed to be an isolated incident and the parties are not known to each other."
A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.59am today (May 20) to reports of a stabbing on Hainault Road, Little Heath.
"We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic.
"A man was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority."