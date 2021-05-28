CCTV appeal after two sexual offences reported in Goodmayes
- Credit: MPS
Police have released CCTV images as part of the investigation into a rape and indecent exposure in Goodmayes.
A woman was reportedly raped in Goodmayes last month and two weeks later another woman said a man exposed himself to her in the same area.
Police were called at about 7.20pm on Wednesday, April 28 after the allegation of rape by an unknown male in Orchard Playing Fields in Goodmayes Park was made.
Then police were called on Tuesday, May 13 by a woman who reported that a man had exposed himself to her between 8pm and 9pm in Goodmayes Park.
On both occasions, the man has been described as white with short dark hair and stubble.
Detectives have carried out extensive inquiries, and following a thorough search of CCTV cameras in the area have released two images which they hope will help find the culprit.
The CCTV image from April shows a man wearing either a dark/blue jacket with red sleeves, or a padded vest jacket over a red top. The bottom of the jacket has a distinct band, which is white, red and blue.
Most Read
- 1 Ilford ranked one of the cheapest places for residents to park in London
- 2 Boy, 15, in hospital after Chadwell Heath stabbing
- 3 Goodmayes Tesco development gets green light for 1,280 homes
- 4 Jailed: Teen gets nine years for 'frenzied' knife attack on sleeping woman
- 5 Council recommends approval of 1,280 new homes at Goodmayes Tesco
- 6 Man arrested following Chadwell Heath stabbing
- 7 Keith Prince on tackling knife crime in Redbridge
- 8 Clayhall history teacher nominated for national award
- 9 CCTV appeal after two sexual offences reported in Goodmayes
- 10 Ilford man charged with murder
He was also wearing dark-coloured trousers and carrying a rucksack.
In May, the man appears to be wearing a dark vest over a grey top and black trousers.
Det Con Chris Maxim from the East Area Command said: “Whilst we cannot say for certain that it is the same man in both images, his physical description is the same, and the items of clothing are clearly very similar.
“We are working closely with our partners, including the local authority, and I would urge anyone who can help our investigations to come forward and speak with us. Please take a look at these images - it is vital that we catch whoever is responsible.”
There have been no arrests and enquires continue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6760/28Apr or Cad 8257/13May.
Advice for anyone who is the victim of a sexual assault can be found on the Met's website at www.met.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/