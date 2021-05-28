CCTV appeal after two sexual offences reported in Goodmayes

Published: 12:22 PM May 28, 2021

Detectives investigating reports of a rape and indecent exposure which happened on April 28 and May 13 have released CCTV images. - Credit: MPS

Police have released CCTV images as part of the investigation into a rape and indecent exposure in Goodmayes.

A woman was reportedly raped in Goodmayes last month and two weeks later another woman said a man exposed himself to her in the same area.

Police were called at about 7.20pm on Wednesday, April 28 after the allegation of rape by an unknown male in Orchard Playing Fields in Goodmayes Park was made.

Images from April 28 after a woman reported being raped in Orchard Playing Field in Goodmayes Park around 7.20pm. - Credit: MPS

Then police were called on Tuesday, May 13 by a woman who reported that a man had exposed himself to her between 8pm and 9pm in Goodmayes Park.

On both occasions, the man has been described as white with short dark hair and stubble.

CCTV image from May 13 when it was reported that a man exposed himself between 8pm and 9pm. - Credit: MPS

Detectives have carried out extensive inquiries, and following a thorough search of CCTV cameras in the area have released two images which they hope will help find the culprit.

The CCTV image from April shows a man wearing either a dark/blue jacket with red sleeves, or a padded vest jacket over a red top. The bottom of the jacket has a distinct band, which is white, red and blue.

He was also wearing dark-coloured trousers and carrying a rucksack.

In May, the man appears to be wearing a dark vest over a grey top and black trousers.

Det Con Chris Maxim from the East Area Command said: “Whilst we cannot say for certain that it is the same man in both images, his physical description is the same, and the items of clothing are clearly very similar.

“We are working closely with our partners, including the local authority, and I would urge anyone who can help our investigations to come forward and speak with us. Please take a look at these images - it is vital that we catch whoever is responsible.”

There have been no arrests and enquires continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6760/28Apr or Cad 8257/13May.

Advice for anyone who is the victim of a sexual assault can be found on the Met's website at www.met.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/