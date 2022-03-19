Man stabbed to death in Ilford

A man has been stabbed to death in Springfield Drive - Credit: Google

A man has died after being stabbed in Ilford.

Police were called at 1.25am this morning (March 19) to reports of a man stabbed at a residential address in Springfield Drive.

Despite the best efforts of police officers and the London Ambulance Service , the man – believed aged in his 30s – died at the scene, Scotland Yard said.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify and inform his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Two men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

The Met’s murder squad are leading the investigation.

Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD466/19Mar.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.