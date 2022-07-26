News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Man, 47, in hospital after Seven Kings stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:09 PM July 26, 2022
The man was stabbed in Chester Road, near the junction with Seven Kings High Road

The man was stabbed in Chester Road, near the junction with Seven Kings High Road - Credit: Google

A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Seven Kings last night.

Police were called at 9.53pm on Monday (July 25) to reports of an injured man on Chester Road.

The man was found with a stab wound at the scene, near the junction with High Road.

Police say a knife was recovered nearby following a search by a dog.

The man was taken by ambulance to hospital, where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this stage and the investigation continues, the Met Police said.

Anyone who saw the incident or has relevant information or dash-cam footage is asked to call police on 101 with the reference 7913/25JUL.

To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Seven Kings News
Ilford News

