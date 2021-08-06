News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man, 25, stabbed in the stomach in Ilford

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 1:00 PM August 6, 2021   
Stabbing in Thurlestone Avenue, IG3 on May 4

A man was stabbed in the stomach in Ilford last night (August 5). He was taken to hospital but later discharged - Credit: MPS

A man has been stabbed in the stomach in Ilford. 

Police were called at around 6.30pm last night (August 5) to a report of two men fighting at Valentines Park. 

As officers approached the scene, they discovered a man, 25, with a stab wound to his stomach. 

The London Ambulance Service were called just after 6.35pm to reports of a stabbing in Cranbrook Road, which runs along the boundary of the park. 

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.  

"We treated a man and took him to a major trauma centre."  

According to the Metropolitan Police, the man was in a stable condition when he was taken to hospital and was later discharged. 

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue. 

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry tweeted his thanks to ambulance staff who treated the injured man and called for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting CAD6120/5Aug. 

