Man suffers head injuries in assault in Goodmayes

Published: 9:29 AM February 22, 2021

A man suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital following an assault in Goodmayes.

Police were called to Broomhill Road on Friday around 8.30pm following reports that a man had been assaulted.

A 24-year-old was found with a head injury and his condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is under way.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD7303/19FEB.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.