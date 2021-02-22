Man suffers head injuries in assault in Goodmayes
Published: 9:29 AM February 22, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A man suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital following an assault in Goodmayes.
Police were called to Broomhill Road on Friday around 8.30pm following reports that a man had been assaulted.
A 24-year-old was found with a head injury and his condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.
No arrests have been made and an investigation is under way.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD7303/19FEB.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.
