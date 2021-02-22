News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man suffers head injuries in assault in Goodmayes

Roy Chacko

Published: 9:29 AM February 22, 2021   
A crime scene was in place on Saturday in Broomhill Road after a man suffered head injuries following an assault.

A crime scene was in place on Saturday in Broomhill Road after a man suffered head injuries following an assault.

A man suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital following an assault in Goodmayes.

Police were called to Broomhill Road on Friday around 8.30pm following reports that a man had been assaulted.

Police were called at 8.42pm following reports that a man had been assaulted.

Police were called at 8.42pm following reports that a man had been assaulted. - Credit: Archant

A 24-year-old was found with a head injury and his condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is under way.

There have been no arrests and a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-changing or life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-changing or life-threatening. - Credit: Archant

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD7303/19FEB.

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

