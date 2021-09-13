Man rushed to hospital after being robbed and stabbed in Ilford
Published: 9:26 PM September 13, 2021
- Credit: Met Police
A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed during a robbery in Ilford.
Police were called to Haslemere Road at 2.17pm this afternoon (Mon) after receiving reports of a robbery.
A man and a woman, both in their 60s, had been attacked by two men, who fled the scene after stealing a substantial amount of money from the victims.
The man suffered a stab wound to the leg during the attack and was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.
He was taken to hospital where police say his condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening.
You may also want to watch:
Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests.
Most Read
- 1 Driver in critical condition after Ilford shop crash
- 2 Committee unanimously approves 25-storey development at Mill Road
- 3 Jailed: ‘Opportunistic predator’ who kidnapped and raped woman
- 4 Ilford venue fined more than £5k for 'indoor shisha smoking'
- 5 Roadworks and rail disruption: What to avoid when travelling next week
- 6 Yellow warning issued as heavy rain could cause disruption, Met Office says
- 7 School Streets scheme rolled out at four more Redbridge locations
- 8 NHS in north east London 'among worst' for numbers treated, study finds
- 9 Wanstead Festival 2021: Music, street food and crafts this weekend
- 10 Teenage girl, 14, 'stabbed in neck' in Ilford