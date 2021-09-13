Man rushed to hospital after being robbed and stabbed in Ilford

Published: 9:26 PM September 13, 2021

A man has been hospitalised after a stabbing in Ilford - Credit: Met Police

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed during a robbery in Ilford.

Police were called to Haslemere Road at 2.17pm this afternoon (Mon) after receiving reports of a robbery.

A man and a woman, both in their 60s, had been attacked by two men, who fled the scene after stealing a substantial amount of money from the victims.

The man suffered a stab wound to the leg during the attack and was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

He was taken to hospital where police say his condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests.