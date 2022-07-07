A 20-year-old man remains in "serious condition" following an assault on Ilford Lane yesterday evening (Wednesday, July 6) - Credit: MPS

A man remains in "serious condition" following an assault last night on Ilford Lane.

Police were called to the street at 6.35pm yesterday - Wednesday, July 6 - amid reports that a man had been assaulted.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance.

A 20-year-old man was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A crime scene is in place and an investigation is under way.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 6455/06JUL.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.