Man in hospital after car flips over in Wanstead

Roy Chacko

Published: 11:03 AM April 14, 2021   
A 26-year-old man was injured after a car overturned in Colvin Gardens. 

A 26-year-old man was injured after a car flipped over in Wanstead.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) staff were first on the scene of an overturned car at Colvin Gardens at 8.45pm on Tuesday, April 13.

The man was treated at the scene with minor injuries and taken to a hospital.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "At approximately 8:50pm on Tuesday, April 13, police were called to Colvin Gardens, E11 by the London Ambulance Service to assist with an overturned car.

"A road closure was put into place while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A road closure was in place for an hour and a half while emergency services dealt with the incident. 

"A 26-year-old man sustained minor injuries at the scene.

"At around 10:23pm, the road was reopened."

A spokesperson for LAS said: "We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, and a hazardous area response team.

"A man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital."

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

  

