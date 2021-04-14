Man in hospital after car flips over in Wanstead
- Credit: Submitted
A 26-year-old man was injured after a car flipped over in Wanstead.
London Ambulance Service (LAS) staff were first on the scene of an overturned car at Colvin Gardens at 8.45pm on Tuesday, April 13.
The man was treated at the scene with minor injuries and taken to a hospital.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "At approximately 8:50pm on Tuesday, April 13, police were called to Colvin Gardens, E11 by the London Ambulance Service to assist with an overturned car.
"A road closure was put into place while emergency services dealt with the incident.
You may also want to watch:
"A 26-year-old man sustained minor injuries at the scene.
"At around 10:23pm, the road was reopened."
Most Read
- 1 Two men arrested after kidnapping in broad daylight in South Woodford
- 2 Man charged with murder after elderly woman found dead in bathtub in Clayhall home
- 3 Ilford business owners adjust to new world on reopening
- 4 Two men arrested in Chigwell on suspicion of kidnap
- 5 Pedestrian suffers 'life-threatening head injury' in Redbridge collision
- 6 Barkingside axe attack: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police appeal for witnesses
- 7 Attempted murder arrest after woman seriously injured in Barkingside
- 8 Temporary post office to open in South Woodford
- 9 Man in hospital after car flips over in Wanstead
- 10 Police officer sacked after 'encouraging friend to lie about collision'
A spokesperson for LAS said: "We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, and a hazardous area response team.
"A man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital."
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.