News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Valentines Park

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:32 PM June 22, 2022
Man dies in Valentines Park, Cranbrook Road, Ilford

A man has died in "unexpected" circumstances after being found unresponsive in Valentines Park earlier today (Wednesday, June 22) - Credit: Google Maps

The death of a man found unresponsive in Valentines Park earlier today is being treated as "unexpected".

Police were called to reports of an unresponsive man in the Cranbrook Road park at 10.47am this morning (Wednesday, June 22).

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service.

The man was sadly pronounced dead at 11.06am, with police carrying out enquiries to confirm his identity and inform next-of-kin.

His death is being treated as unexpected.

A post-mortem examination will take place as soon as possible.

A crime scene is in place.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Ilford News
Gants Hill News

Don't Miss

Forensic officers at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford, after two men died at a property in the street in January 2021

London Live News

Goodmayes fatal stabbing: Double murder trial set to open

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A computer generated image of what the Barkingside Yard proposal might look like

London Live News

Plans to build 98 homes next to Barkingside Tube Station

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Some of the fly-tippers caught on CCTV cameras in May

London Live News

Caught on camera: Do you recognise these 10 fly-tippers and litterbugs?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Assault outside Ilford pub yesterday morning, Sunday 29 May

London Live News

Two arrested after assault outside Ilford pub released under investigation

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon