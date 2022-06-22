A man has died in "unexpected" circumstances after being found unresponsive in Valentines Park earlier today (Wednesday, June 22) - Credit: Google Maps

The death of a man found unresponsive in Valentines Park earlier today is being treated as "unexpected".

Police were called to reports of an unresponsive man in the Cranbrook Road park at 10.47am this morning (Wednesday, June 22).

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service.

The man was sadly pronounced dead at 11.06am, with police carrying out enquiries to confirm his identity and inform next-of-kin.

His death is being treated as unexpected.

A post-mortem examination will take place as soon as possible.

A crime scene is in place.