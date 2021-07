Published: 7:48 PM July 24, 2021

A man has been charged with robbery in connection with an alleged incident in Ilford.

Ibrahim Afodunriabi, 33, of no fixed address, will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday (July 26).

The charge relates to an alleged incident in Ilford Lane on the morning of Sunday, July 4 when a man was found injured after allegedly being robbed.