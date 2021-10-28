News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man charged in connection with alleged police car ramming in Ilford

Daniel Gayne

Published: 1:16 PM October 28, 2021   
Aisa Khan Sampson-Spencer, 29, will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (Oct 28). - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged ramming of a police car in Ilford. 

Aisa Khan Sampson-Spencer, 29, of no fixed address, is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today, October 28. 

He has been charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage, fraudulent use of a registration mark, driving a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. 

The charges follow an incident at around 7.15pm on April 29 in Eastern Avenue.


