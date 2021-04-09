Man arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly woman dies in Clayhall

Published: 4:23 PM April 9, 2021

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 80s was found unconscious in a bath in Clayhall. - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly woman was found unconscious in a bath at an address in Clayhall.

Police were called to Rushden Gardens at 10.51am today (Friday, April 9) and found a woman in her 80s not breathing in a bath.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, she was pronounced dead at 11.48am.

The man, 54, has been taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "A crime scene is in place and homicide detectives from specialist crime have been informed.

"A post mortem will be carried out in due course.

"The woman and the man are known to each other.

"Enquiries continue."

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.57am today (April 9) to reports of an incident at a residential address in Rushden Gardens.

"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and two medics in cars.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, a person died at the scene."