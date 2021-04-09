News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly woman dies in Clayhall

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 4:23 PM April 9, 2021   
Rushden Gardens attempted murder

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 80s was found unconscious in a bath in Clayhall. - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly woman was found unconscious in a bath at an address in Clayhall.

Police were called to Rushden Gardens at 10.51am today (Friday, April 9) and found a woman in her 80s not breathing in a bath.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, she was pronounced dead at 11.48am.

The man, 54, has been taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "A crime scene is in place and homicide detectives from specialist crime have been informed.

"A post mortem will be carried out in due course.

"The woman and the man are known to each other.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three arrests after cannabis raids in Dagenham and South Woodford
  2. 2 Plans submitted for more than 500 homes on former Goodmayes Homebase site
  3. 3 South Woodford restaurant owner excited for return of diners
  1. 4 'Golden opportunity' missed to select black Labour candidate in by-elections, Redbridge BLM says
  2. 5 Criticism of 'comedy of errors' consultation for Wanstead flat extension plans
  3. 6 Retired Ilford teacher tackles knife crime in first book
  4. 7 Plaistow man denies murdering two men in Goodmayes
  5. 8 Jailed: Seven Kings man gets 14 years for hammer attack
  6. 9 South Woodford travel agents rated one of nation's best by trade mag
  7. 10 Pictures: Remembering Prince Philip's visits to east London

"Enquiries continue."

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.57am today (April 9) to reports of an incident at a residential address in Rushden Gardens.

"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and two medics in cars.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, a person died at the scene."

Crime
Clayhall News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nutter Lane stabbing

Man in hospital after being slashed multiple times in Wanstead

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
sewage spills into alders brook

Environment News | Video

'It's an open sewer': Call for action after raw sewage spews into stream

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Redbridge Town Hall

Courts

Former Redbridge Council staffer charged with child sexual exploitation

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
The new Lombard Court council housing development in Romford. Picture: Havering Council/Keith Brown

Housing

Havering and Redbridge in top London boroughs for new-build price rises

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon