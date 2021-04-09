News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Attempted murder arrest after woman seriously injured in Barkingside

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 5:40 PM April 9, 2021   
Princes Road attempted murder

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital in a critical condition following an alleged assault in Princes Road, Barkingside. - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an alleged assault in Barkingside.

Emergency services were called to Princes Road just after 2pm to reports of an assault.

A woman in her 50s was found seriously injured and London's Air Ambulance took her to hospital in a critical condition. 

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and has been taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "A scene has been put in place.

"Enquiries continue."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 2:01pm today (April 9) to reports of an incident on Princes Road, Ilford.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly woman dies in Clayhall
  2. 2 Three arrests after cannabis raids in Dagenham and South Woodford
  3. 3 South Woodford restaurant owner excited for return of diners
  1. 4 Criticism of 'comedy of errors' consultation for Wanstead flat extension plans
  2. 5 Plans submitted for more than 500 homes on former Goodmayes Homebase site
  3. 6 Attempted murder arrest after woman seriously injured in Barkingside
  4. 7 'Golden opportunity' missed to select black Labour candidate in by-elections, Redbridge BLM says
  5. 8 Retired Ilford teacher tackles knife crime in first book
  6. 9 Pictures: Remembering Prince Philip's visits to east London
  7. 10 Plaistow man denies murdering two men in Goodmayes

"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and two medics in cars. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."

Crime
Barkingside News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nutter Lane stabbing

Man in hospital after being slashed multiple times in Wanstead

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Danial Qureshi mugshot

Crime

Jailed: Seven Kings man gets 14 years for hammer attack

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
sewage spills into alders brook

Environment News | Video

'It's an open sewer': Call for action after raw sewage spews into stream

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Redbridge Town Hall

Courts

Former Redbridge Council staffer charged with child sexual exploitation

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon