Attempted murder arrest after woman seriously injured in Barkingside

Published: 5:40 PM April 9, 2021

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital in a critical condition following an alleged assault in Princes Road, Barkingside. - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an alleged assault in Barkingside.

Emergency services were called to Princes Road just after 2pm to reports of an assault.

A woman in her 50s was found seriously injured and London's Air Ambulance took her to hospital in a critical condition.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and has been taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "A scene has been put in place.

"Enquiries continue."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 2:01pm today (April 9) to reports of an incident on Princes Road, Ilford.

"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and two medics in cars. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."