CCTV appeal following reported homophobic incident in Ilford

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:51 PM June 29, 2021   
Men wanted in connection with homophobic incident

Police want to speak to the two males pictured in connection with a homophobic incident which took place in Ilford on June 8. - Credit: Met Police

Police are appealing to find two teenagers after an alleged homophobic incident in Ilford.

At around 2.15pm on June 8, Gregory Gaige has reported that he was subjected to a tirade of homophobic slurs for honouring Pride Month.

He told the Recorder: "I was working from home with the balcony doors open and I heard shouting coming from outside.

"I went to look from my balcony and realised they were shouting at me."

He believes he was targeted because there was a Pride flag hung on his balcony.

Ilford resident subjected to homophobic abuse

Gregory - pictured on the right - has been married to husband Craig since 2017, with the pair living in Ilford since 2019. - Credit: Gregory Gaige

Gregory - who has lived in Ilford with husband Craig since 2019 - said: "I’d normally just ignore it on the street, but I shouldn’t have to put up with abuse being hurled at me when I’m in my own home."

Police visited his flat on June 11 after Gregory reported the incident; officers from the East Area Basic Command Unit are now investigating.

There have been no arrests, but as a result of enquiries, officers would like to speak to the two people shown in the CCTV images.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC with reference CAD 4641/08Jun.

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hate crime
Ilford News

