Appeal to trace man after sex assault on Liverpool Street to Goodmayes train

Published: 1:22 PM July 15, 2021

Police want to identify this man in connection with a sexual assault on a train between Liverpool Street and Goodmayes. - Credit: BTP

A woman was sexually assaulted on a train between Liverpool Street and Goodmayes and police are appealing to trace a man in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday, May 11 at 7pm, a man sat next to the woman on the train, trying to engage her in conversation while she ignored him.

He then sexually assaulted her and followed her off the train at Goodmayes.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the woman escaped and found a member of staff at the station.

The man then boarded a southbound train.

Officers think the man pictured may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 481 of 11/05/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.