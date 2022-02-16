Police seized an estimated £700,000 worth of cannabis after raiding a property in Ilford this morning - Credit: Met Police / Redbridge MPS

Three people have been arrested after a "large scale cannabis factory" was discovered in Ilford.

Plants with an estimated street value of around £700,000 were seized after police raided a property in the Ilford Town ward this morning (February 16).

The "large scale cannabis factory" was found in the Ilford Town ward - Credit: Met Police / Redbridge MPS

Police say the factory was found behind a cavity wall hidden by a shelving unit, which had to be removed for access.

The factory was behind a cavity wall hidden a shelving unit, which had to be removed for access. - Credit: Met Police / Redbridge MPS

A Met spokesperson said the bust was a result of work by the Met's East Area drugs focus desk supported by the dog unit, Redbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team and the new Ilford Town Centre team.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police arrested three people after finding the plants - Credit: Met Police / Redbridge MPS



