Three arrested after £700k worth of cannabis found in Ilford
Published: 3:13 PM February 16, 2022
- Credit: Met Police / Redbridge MPS
Three people have been arrested after a "large scale cannabis factory" was discovered in Ilford.
Plants with an estimated street value of around £700,000 were seized after police raided a property in the Ilford Town ward this morning (February 16).
Police say the factory was found behind a cavity wall hidden by a shelving unit, which had to be removed for access.
A Met spokesperson said the bust was a result of work by the Met's East Area drugs focus desk supported by the dog unit, Redbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team and the new Ilford Town Centre team.
The investigation is ongoing.