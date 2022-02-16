News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Three arrested after £700k worth of cannabis found in Ilford

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:13 PM February 16, 2022
Police seized an estimated £700,000 worth of cannabis after raiding a property in Ilford on February 16

Three people have been arrested after a "large scale cannabis factory" was discovered in Ilford.

Plants with an estimated street value of around £700,000 were seized after police raided a property in the Ilford Town ward this morning (February 16).

The "large scale cannabis factory" was found in the Ilford Town ward

Police say the factory was found behind a cavity wall hidden by a shelving unit, which had to be removed for access.

The factory was behind a cavity wall hidden a shelving unit, which had to be removed for access.

A Met spokesperson said the bust was a result of work by the Met's East Area drugs focus desk supported by the dog unit, Redbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team and the new Ilford Town Centre team.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police arrested three people after discovering the plants

