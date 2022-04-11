News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Jailed: Woman who lied about ex-Redbridge councillor's electoral fraud

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:26 PM April 11, 2022
Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal was a Labour councillor for Loxford.

Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal, a former Labour councillor for Loxford, was jailed for 68 weeks - Credit: Redbridge Council

A woman who fled the country after giving a false statement to police investigating former Redbridge councillor Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal's electoral fraud has been jailed.

Iqual's former tenant Kristina Stankeviciute pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice last week following her extradition back to the UK from Lithuania.

The 35-year-old was charged after making a false witness statement about the address of Iqbal, who was convicted and jailed last year.

Iqbal - who lived in Cecil Avenue, Barking at the time - lied about his address so he could run as a Redbridge councillor in 2018.

While being investigated, he continued to claim he lived at a rental property in Ilford and encouraged Stankeviciute to give a false account to police on his behalf.

She fled the country while awaiting trial alongside Iqbal but was arrested in Lithuania last September, before being brought back the UK on March 29.

Stankeviciute, formerly of Dingle Hollow, Oldbury, was jailed for 20 weeks at Southwark Crown Court on April 6.

She was also sentenced to four weeks, to be served at the time, for failing to appear at court while on bail for the offence.

London Live News
Redbridge Council
Redbridge News
Barking News

Don't Miss

Woodford Road, near the junction with Bedford Road

Car driven at 'excessive speed' in fatal crash, inquest finds

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Tomswood Hill, where an application has been lodged to erect a 5G mast

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged in Redbridge over last 30 days

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Basil the cat had been missing for nine and a half years before being reunited with his owners

London Live News

Basil is back: Ilford cat reunited with owners after almost ten years

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Azmain Sikder receives a Covid jab

Coronavirus

Ilford boy is first child to get Covid jab at hospital vaccine hub

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon