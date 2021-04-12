Two men arrested in Chigwell on suspicion of kidnap

Published: 12:01 PM April 12, 2021

Two men were arrested near to Brook Way on Sunday, April 11. - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been arrested in Chigwell on suspicion of kidnap.

A Met Police spokesperson revealed officers were sent to Brook Way just before 4pm yesterday (Sunday, April 11).

They said this happened after "a vehicle of interest" was found in the area.

The spokesperson added: "Two men were arrested nearby on suspicion of kidnap and false imprisonment.

"They have been taken into custody at an east London police station."