An unlicensed dog breeder from Goodmayes has been found guilty of murdering a toddler.

Syed Mohammed Kamran Haider attacked 16-month-old Nusayba Bint-Umar at his Colinton Road home on September 13, 2019.

She died four days later after suffering catastrophic brain injuries.

Haider was found guilty of murder and child cruelty at the Old Bailey this morning (March 28).

In light of his decision not to attend today's hearing, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb confirmed sentencing has been adjourned until Wednesday (March 30).

Nusayba's mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus.

Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”, jurors heard.

Nusayba’s death was caused by “violent shaking” and impact, prosecutor Edward Brown QC had said previously.

He told jurors although they “will understand that injuries such as these can be caused in a few seconds, that will not diminish the catastrophic results of such violence”.

Mrs Amazir - from Newham - met Haider through a dating website and effectively moved in to help with his dog breeding business.

At first, she had no real concerns about Haider’s behaviour – which could be “snappy” and “verbally aggressive”, the court heard.

Just over a fortnight before the fatal attack, Nusayba allegedly suffered a separate head injury while in the care of the defendant.

Haider told Mrs Amazir that the toddler had fallen over in the kitchen while he was in the garden feeding his dogs.

During a tirade of violent behaviour, the 39-year-old put Nusayba in a corner, hit her on the hand during “time out”, and made her adopt various “stress positions”.

Prosecutor Mr Brown further alleged that Haider would "slap her" if Mrs Amazir tried to intervene.

He told jurors that Haider appeared to justify his behaviour by accusing Mrs Amazir of being too soft, telling her Nusayba would “grow up to be a pussy”.

On the day of Haider’s attack, jurors heard that Mrs Amazir got up to tend to the dogs when she heard Nusayba crying.

As she went towards her room, she allegedly heard the defendant say “shut up, Nusayba” followed by a slapping sound.

She heard her daughter “yelp” in response.

While the girl did not seem herself in the aftermath, there was no outward sign of injury, the court heard.

At about 5pm Nusayba began having a fit and Haider suggested Mrs Amazir take the youngster home to “relax”.

She left and called an ambulance from the bus stop at the end of the road.

When paramedics arrived, it was clear Nusayba was “gravely ill” and was taken to hospital.

The toddler died after intensive care support was withdrawn four days later.

Mr Brown told jurors: “Whether in the end it was a severe blow to the head or a severe shaking of her – or both – does not matter for the purposes of this trial of this defendant for her murder, and nor do the prosecution have to prove that it was one or the other.

“Make no mistake, it was a terrible assault and it killed Nusayba.”

He contended that the defendant had carried out the devastating assault, “possibly in a fit of temper or even as some sort of punishment”.

Haider had denied any physical contact, let alone an assault – but his claim was rejected by jurors.

A victim impact statement from Mrs Amazir read: "Nusayba was subjected to the most horrible experiences at the hands of this man towards the end of her life.

"I will never forget the events that led to her death for as long as I live.

"I will never get to hold her again or kiss her tiny hands, tickle her, put her in a pretty dress or buy her a toy that I know she wants, all of the most benign and underrated things that most take for granted as parents – these have been taken from me and cannot be given back."