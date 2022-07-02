A man from Hainault who stabbed the driver of another car at a set of traffic lights in Loughton has been jailed.

Junior Lawrence attacked the man at the junction of Langston Road and Chigwell Lane around 7.30pm on August 4 last year.

A witness told police they saw a man - later identified as Lawrence - get out of a red Ford Fiesta, approach a white Volkswagen Caddy and stab the driver through the window.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was found by police in Church Hill Road a short time later with stab wounds to his stomach and chest.

Lawrence was arrested about 15 minutes after the attack, when officers stopped the Fiesta in High Road, Chigwell having seen it travelling on Roding Lane.

Police say blood was found on his clothing in custody.

The 22-year-old, of New North Road, admitted GBH without intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place during a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 20.

He was jailed for three years at the same court yesterday - Friday, July 1.