The assault happened at the traffic light junction of Langston Road and Chigwell Lane in Loughton - Credit: Google

A man from Hainault has admitted stabbing another man at a set of traffic lights in Loughton.

Junior Lawrence, 23, of New North Road, admitted GBH without intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday (Monday, June 20).

The assault took place just before 7.30pm on August 4, 2021, when police were called to reports of an altercation involving the drivers of two vehicles at the junction of Langston Road and Chigwell Lane.

Both vehicles had left the area by the time officers arrived, but the victim was later located near to Church Hill and taken to hospital.

Lawrence will be sentenced at the same court on July 1.