Linden Crick, of Woodford Avenue, Ilford, who squirted acid in the face of a teenage boy he was attempting to rob in Newham - Credit: Met Police

A teenager who inflicted life-changing injuries on a boy he was trying to rob when he squirted sulphuric acid in his face, has been jailed for eight years.

Linden Crick, 17, of Woodford Avenue, Ilford, went into Plashet Park, in East Ham, Newham, on an e-scooter at about 5pm on February 2, 2021, with an associate whose identity is not known.

He went up to a group of seven youths and engaged them in conversation before demanding their phones, intimating that he was in possession of acid, and showing them a drinks bottle.

Some of them ran off, before Crick ordered the rest of the group to leave the park.

Within seconds he approached a 17-year-old boy who was exercising in the park and demanded his phone, before squirting an acidic substance in his victim’s face, and riding off on the e-scooter.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to the burn injuries caused by the acidic substance.

A bottle was recovered from the park which revealed the substance inside was sulphuric acid.

Crick was arrested on April 22, and following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court he was found guilty on October 7 of section 18 GBH with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article and six counts of attempted robbery.

He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment yesterday - January 20 - when the judge removed an order which previously prevented him from being named because of his age.

Det Sgt Keith Faris from the local policing team in Newham, who carried out the investigation with Det Con Raf Patel, said: “This was a shocking and needless attack which has left a young man with life-changing injuries.

“The suspect entered the park that day with the express intent of intimidating and threatening others.

"When the victim refused the demand to hand over his phone he subjected to a horrendous and cowardly assault.

“While the victim continues to recover, he will have to live with his injuries for the rest of his life.

"I can only hope that this conviction brings some sense of justice to him.”

A second suspect who was with the defendant at the time of the incident remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6763/02Feb.