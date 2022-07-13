Police are investigating a crash and an assault in High Road, near Whalebone Lane North, in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, July 13) - Credit: Google Maps

An investigation is under way following a four-car crash and assault in Chadwell Heath.

Police were called at 3.59am this morning - Wednesday, July 13 - to reports of the collision and assault in High Road.

Officers attended and established that three cars had collided with another vehicle that was stationary at traffic lights near Whalebone Lane North.

The occupants of the three cars then reportedly assaulted the occupants of the stationary car before driving off.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Road closures remain in place. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC - quoting CAD 1059/13JUL.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.