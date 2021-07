Published: 1:21 PM July 22, 2021

A 16-year-old boy was found with stab injuries at the junction of St Barnabas Road and Snakes Lane East on July 9 - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager stabbed in Woodford Green earlier this month has had his injuries assessed as non-life changing, say police.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital on the afternoon of July 9, after being found with stab injuries.

Police had been called to St Barnabas Road, at its junction with Snakes Lane East, and attended just after 3.30pm on the day.