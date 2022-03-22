News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Imran Isat named as victim of fatal Newbury Park stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 8:30 AM March 22, 2022
Imran Isat, who was stabbed to death in Springfield Drive, Newbury Park

Imran Isat, who was stabbed to death in Springfield Drive, Newbury Park, in Ilford

The victim of the fatal stabbing in Newbury Park at the weekend has been named by police as Imran Isat. 

Two men who had been arrested in connection with his death have been released without further action, Scotland Yard said.

Mr Isat, 30, was found stabbed at a residential address in Springfield Drive just before 1.30am on Saturday, March 19.

Despite treatment from London Ambulance Service paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination on Sunday (March 20) found Mr Isat’s cause of death was shock and haemorrhage from a stab wound to the chest.

Following the release of the two men, homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command have renewed appeals for information and witnesses.

Mr Isat’s family are being supported by specialist officers, according to the Met Police.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting CAD466/19Mar. 

Alternatively, information can provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

