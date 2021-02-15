Teenager accused of stabbing woman 15 times

Published: 5:10 PM February 15, 2021

An 18-year-old from Ilford has gone on trial accused of repeatedly stabbing a woman at a bungalow in Suffolk.

Raekwon Jemmison, of Green Lane, is charged with the attempted murder of Siobhan Phillips in Needham Market in October 2019.

The Ipswich Crown Court jury heard on Monday, February 15 that Miss Phillips, then 29, was found badly wounded in the driveway of a neighbour's home at about 6am.

Prosecutor Andrew Thompson said that, when asked who was responsible by a police officer at the scene, Miss Phillips whispered "SK" – initials by which Mr Jemmison was known, according to the prosecution.

Miss Phillips sustained 15 individual wounds, a collapsed lung, lacerations to the kidney and liver, a pelvic haematoma and a perforated bowel.

Mr Thompson argued it was Mr Jemmison who called Met police the following afternoon to report the crime and say "I was the person that done it" after seeing reports that a man in his 50s had been arrested.

Mr Thompson told jurors that Mr Jemmison had come to Suffolk to be involved in county lines drug trafficking.

He said Miss Phillips later told police she had met a man known as SK at an ex-partner's address in Ipswich.

Mr Thompson said Miss Phillips had been a drug user and that she recalled her ex-partner ordering her to smoke crack cocaine while held at knifepoint by SK.

The jury heard that Miss Phillips was again shown the knife the following day and told SK would be staying at her address to set up a drug line in Needham Market.

Mr Thompson said Miss Phillips and SK had travelled by train that night to her address in Needham Market, where she awoke from sleep in terrible pain the following morning to find she was being stabbed.

"She looked up and saw SK, who said: 'I'm going to kill you – you ain't leaving here alive'," added Mr Thompson, who said Miss Phillips had used the last of her energy to flee the bungalow and knock on a neighbour's door before collapsing.

Mr Thompson said Mr Jemmison told police in interview that he had acted in self-defence after Miss Phillips first threatened to stab him with a kitchen knife before repeatedly beating him with a pillow.

The court heard that Mr Jemmison had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession of a knife found dumped in bushes beside Ipswich railway station.

Mr Thompson told jurors: "You may think the issue in this case will be whether or not this was self-defence.

"But, having said in a 999 call that it was him, and having said in interview it was him, you may find he is now telling you these were lies and that someone else got to the address and did the stabbing, and that he has been made to take the fall."

Mr Jemmison denies attempted murder. The trial continues.