The shop has been accused of selling WKD Blue on two separate occasions to underage police cadets - Credit: Google

An Ilford shop’s licence has been revoked after it was allegedly caught selling alcohol to underage teens.

Redbridge Council said a sting operation found Yagmur Supermarket in Cranbrook Road twice sold bottles of WKD Blue to teenage police cadets acting as test purchasers.

The two instances reportedly occurred in December 2020 and May 2021, when cashiers working for owner Cebo Avci, 45, of Elderfield Road, and current licence holder Sidika Demir, 21, of Tunnan Leys, sold the drinks without asking for proof of age.

The council licensing committee’s decision said: “This is a serious and blatant breach of the licensing objectives and poses a serious risk to children.

“Yagmur Supermarket and Mr Cebo Avci have undermined the licensing objectives in relation to the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, and the protection of children from harm.”

Other alleged breaches of the shop’s licence included lacking a shutter to cover alcoholic drinks when the licence ends at 12.30am.

Mr Avci and Mr Demir were also prosecuted in April this year in relation to underage alcohol sales and illicit tobacco.

Both pleaded guilty at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court. Mr Avci was ordered to pay a total of £1,104, Mr Demir £1,200 and the company £1,423.