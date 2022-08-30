Mohammed Sheikh appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 11 years in prison - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

A 44-year-old man who sexually assaulted a young boy and distributed child abuse images has been jailed.

Mohammed Sheikh, of Ilford, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court to 11 years in prison following an investigation by the Met’s online child abuse and exploitation unit.

The sentence will be followed by an extended four-year licence period and he will be placed on the Sexual Offenders' Register indefinitely.

His crimes included two counts of sexual assault on a child under 13 and having more than 9,000 images relating to child sexual abuse on his electronic devices.

More than 3,000 of these were classified as category A – the most extreme child abuse imagery.

Evidence was also found that Sheikh had distributed hundreds of child abuse images online, and encouraged others to share imagery with him.

Det Con Sarah Stonard said Sheikh told police child sex images would be found on his devices, which they now believe was an attempt to prevent them digging further, and that he refused to provide security codes for other items.

Det Con Stonard added: “It is right that this predatory and calculating offender has been given a lengthy custodial sentence.”