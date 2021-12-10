Paul McMullen, 41, of Fencepiece Road, Hainault was jailed for one year and six months after admitting seven charges of theft - Credit: Kent Police

A "brazen" thief from Hainault who stole from cash tills at seven businesses across Kent, Essex and London has been jailed.

Paul McMullen, of Fencepiece Road, targeted shops in Rochester, Sittingbourne, Bexleyheath, Gravesend, Chelmsford, Brentwood and Ilford between August 2019 and June this year.

During the thefts, he used tools to force open the cash tills and stole more than £1,500 during the course of his offending.

The 41-year-old was arrested after officers identified him through CCTV on June 16, when he stole from a large store in Ilford.

After admitting seven charges of theft, McMullen was jailed for one year and six months at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday (December 7).

Investigating officer PC Harry Groves from the Chief Constable's Crime Squad said: "McMullen was brazen in his offending with the majority of his offences being committed during the day.

"He targeted stores where he felt he could steal a large quantity of money.

"McMullen was also charged with six burglaries, which related to the same businesses where the thefts occurred, however these were ordered to lie on file."