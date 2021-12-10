News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Jailed: 'Brazen' thief who stole cash from seven shops

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:28 AM December 10, 2021
Paul McMullen, of Fencepiece Road, Hainault

Paul McMullen, 41, of Fencepiece Road, Hainault was jailed for one year and six months after admitting seven charges of theft - Credit: Kent Police

A "brazen" thief from Hainault who stole from cash tills at seven businesses across Kent, Essex and London has been jailed.

Paul McMullen, of Fencepiece Road, targeted shops in Rochester, Sittingbourne, Bexleyheath, Gravesend, Chelmsford, Brentwood and Ilford between August 2019 and June this year.

During the thefts, he used tools to force open the cash tills and stole more than £1,500 during the course of his offending.

The 41-year-old was arrested after officers identified him through CCTV on June 16, when he stole from a large store in Ilford.

After admitting seven charges of theft, McMullen was jailed for one year and six months at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday (December 7).

Investigating officer PC Harry Groves from the Chief Constable's Crime Squad said: "McMullen was brazen in his offending with the majority of his offences being committed during the day.

"He targeted stores where he felt he could steal a large quantity of money. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Guilty: Offenders from east London convicted or jailed recently
  2. 2 Ten businesses crowned winners at inaugural Ilford South Business Awards
  3. 3 Postbox 'work of art' brings Christmas cheer to Redbridge
  1. 4 Jailed: 'Very dangerous man' who sexually assaulted lone women
  2. 5 Critical care beds full as Covid cases rise at Queen's and King George
  3. 6 Fairlop Waters car park to transform into ice-rink for Christmas
  4. 7 Student nurse charged with alleged rape
  5. 8 TfL to ban e-scooters 'after a spate of fires'
  6. 9 Covid vaccine - one year on: London boroughs among worst for jab rates
  7. 10 Second Redbridge crime enforcement hub launches in Hainault

"McMullen was also charged with six burglaries, which related to the same businesses where the thefts occurred, however these were ordered to lie on file."

London Live News
Ilford News
Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

chopstix noodle bar ilford

London Live News | Gallery

Pan-Asian noodle bar opens on Ilford High Street

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Redbridge Council launches new cctv vehicle to fight crime

Redbridge Council

Redbridge Council is watching you: Mobile CCTV vehicle set to tackle crime

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The London Underground

London Live News

Plans to cut up to 600 Tube station jobs amid TfL 'funding crisis'

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Potential disruptions to watch out for over the coming days across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

London Live News

Travel: What to watch out for across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon