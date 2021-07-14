Jailed: Ilford man for series of sexual offences in Roding Valley Park

Published: 5:27 PM July 14, 2021

Caise Bidounga was sentenced to more than five years in jail for a series of sexual offences in Roding Valley Park in September. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

An Ilford man has been jailed after committing a series of sexual offences in a Wanstead park.

Caise Bidounga, 22, of St Andrews Road, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday (July 9) to five-and-a-half years in prison, three years on extended licence and a lifetime on the Sex Offenders Register.

In December, he had appeared at the same court to plead guilty to one count of attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault and three counts of exposure.

The offences took place at Roding Valley Park between September 11 and 17, with four of the seven offences taking place on September 17.

The Met Police said Bidounga exposed himself to, or sexually assaulted, seven women in the park.

The seven victims were between 18 and 42 years old.

After receiving reports of one of the assaults on September 17, police launched an investigation and issued an appeal for witnesses, subsequently identifying further victims.

Bidounga was arrested on September 19 and charged with one offence the following day; he was charged with the remaining six offences on October 24.

Det Sgt Laura Martin said: “This case demonstrates perfectly the need for offences such as this to be reported to police.

“Even if nobody is injured, sexual predators cannot be permitted to roam free posing a threat to women and girls.

“Despite none of the women sustaining physical injuries, the effects of being a victim of a sexual offence can be long lasting and we are very grateful to those women who came forward to support this investigation and hope they feel that justice has been served.

“I have no doubt, that had they not come forward, Bidounga would have continued in his escalating pattern of offending.”

Anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence should contact police on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.

Advice and details of organisations that offer support can be found on the Met's website.