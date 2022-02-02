Shorn Charles-Chance 34, of Wanstead Lane in Redbridge was jailed for seven years - Credit: Essex Police

A man from Redbridge has been jailed after a father was kidnapped and robbed.

Shorn Charles-Chance, of Wanstead Lane, was one of three men sentenced over the incident, during which blackmail threats were also made against the victim and his family.

On September 13, 2019, the victim was approached in a residential street in Benfleet and ordered to hand over a large quantity of money by Charles-Chance and Steven Musgrove, of York Road in Southend.

A CCTV image of Musgrove, left, and Charles-Chance during the incident in Benfleet - Credit: Essex Police

He was made to drive to a location in Grays to pick up the money and also threatened by the men, who travelled with him in the car.

When they arrived at the location, the victim handed over cash and was then ordered to drive to a supermarket on Canvey Island.

On the way, Charles-Chance was heard to say: “I’m close to you, I’ll see you in a minute, Karl.”

He was speaking on the phone with a man later identified as Karl Curtis of Sycamore Close, Canvey Island.

Once they arrived at the supermarket, the men got out of car and the victim drove off.

A day later, Charles-Chance called the victim and demanded that he hand over more money.

When the victim refused, he made threats against the man’s family.

After a report was made to Essex Police, analysis of CCTV and communications in the area at the time led officers to the men involved.

Steven Musgrove, 46, of York Road, Southend, and Karl Curtis, 34, of Sycamore Close, Canvey were also jailed for kidnap and robbery - Credit: Essex Police

The 34-year-old Charles-Chance was charged with robbery, kidnap, blackmail and possession of an offensive weapon.

Musgrove, 46, and Curtis, 34, were both charged with kidnap and robbery.

The trio were sentenced at Basildon Crown Court last Friday - January 28 - after being found guilty by a jury.

Charles-Chance was jailed for a total of seven years while the other two men were each handed five-year terms.

A proceeds of crime hearing is due to be heard at Basildon Crown Court in July.

Police say the "very public" robbery and kidnapped was pre-planned.

Det Insp Yoni Adler, of the serious and organised crime unit, said: “Some time has now passed since these offences took place, but these men’s victim remains understandably shaken.

"It continues to affect both him and his family.

“However, I hope their convictions and subsequent sentencing bring some comfort."