Ilford man jailed for causing death of taxi driver
A man who caused a collision in which a taxi driver died, has been jailed for two and a half years.
Edvinas Pupkis, 22, of Ilford, was given the sentence (alongside a four-year driving ban) at Basildon Crown Court on December 22.
Pupkis caused the death of Norman Bullock when he hit Mr Bullock's red Peugeot 308 taxi in Brentwood Road, Orsett on October 5.
Pupkis, of Devonshire Road, then fled in a Black BMW X5. Mr Bullock, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was soon established that the BMW had been stolen from an address in Hertfordshire around an hour before the collision.
Two days later police officers stopped a vehicle in Wickford containing Pupkis; while booking him into custody on a separate matter, officers matched him to the description of the man who had made off from the collision in Orsett.
He was further arrested and later charged. On December 11 Pupkis admitted admitted causing death by careless driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.
