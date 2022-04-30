Redbridge residents help catch serial fly-tipper

He was linked to four separate fly-tipping incidents in the borough. - Credit: Redbridge Council

A Redbridge man who illegally dumped large amounts of rubbish on the borough’s streets over several months was brought to justice thanks to the help of local witnesses and Redbridge Enforcement Officers.

Nicu Ilie from Seven Kings was handed a court imposed fine and costs totalling £1,254 after being found guilty of four counts of fly-tipping.

He was linked to four separate fly-tipping incidents in the borough, which occurred over a period of seven months in New Road - adjacent to where he previously lived.

Following an investigation by Redbridge Enforcement Officers and statements from three eagle-eyed local witnesses who came forward to describe the fly-tipper and the vehicle used to discard the waste, the council was able to identify Nicu as the culprit.

Nicu was summoned to Barkingside Magistrates Court but he moved addresses and also returned to Romania. After his non-appearance at court, a warrant for his arrest was issued and on his return to the UK in March 2022, he was arrested.

He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 26 and pleaded guilty to four charges of fly-tipping. He was sentenced to fines, court and council costs totalling £1,254.