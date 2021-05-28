Ilford man charged with murder

Published: 2:01 PM May 28, 2021

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman who was known to him in Ilford.

Muhammad Ilyas, 40, of Kingston Road, was arrested on Wednesday, May 26 and was charged with murder the following day.

It comes after the death of a 32-year-old woman at a home in Kingston Road on Thursday, May 13.

The death was initially classified as unexplained, but after a post-mortem examination the investigation was upped to homicide.

The woman’s family are aware and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Police are not seeking further suspects in connection with this investigation.

The man and the victim were known to each other.

Mr Ilyas will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, June 1.