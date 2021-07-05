Man found unconscious after Ilford robbery

Published: 2:31 PM July 5, 2021

Police want to speak with this man in connection with a robbery in Ilford Lane. - Credit: Met Police

A man was found unconscious after being punched during a robbery in Ilford.

The incident happened yesterday morning (July 4), with police called to Ilford Lane at 11.50am.

A Met spokesperson said it was reported to officers that the man, 30, was approached by another man who punched him, causing him to fall to the ground.

The attacker stole his phone before being challenged by a member of the public and returning it.

He then left in the direction of Barking.

Another image of the man police want to trace. - Credit: Met Police

The injured man was taken to hospital and police say he is in a stable condition.

Officers have launched an appeal to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with reference CAD 3330/04JUL.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



