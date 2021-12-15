News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Three Ilford men arrested over fake Covid-19 vaccination record probe

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 7:33 AM December 15, 2021
Three men have been arrested in Ilford for allegedly putting fake Covid-19 vaccination records onto computers at NHS Trusts

Three men have been arrested in Ilford for allegedly putting fake Covid-19 vaccination records onto computers at NHS Trusts in London - Credit: PA

Three men have been arrested in Ilford for allegedly putting fake Covid-19 vaccination records onto computers at NHS Trusts in London.

Staff at two different Trusts raised the alarm after they noticed a "suspicious pattern" on some online vaccination records.

Two men aged 27 and 23 were arrested by the Met’s central cyber crime unit yesterday morning (December 14) on suspicion of unauthorised computer access, and conspiracy to commit fraud by misrepresentation.

Searches at a residential property are underway and 11 devices have been seized, according to Scotland Yard.

In an unrelated investigation a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the same offences, and a further three devices were seized. 

All three men remain in custody while the investigations continue.

Det Supt Helen Rance from the central cyber crime team said: “It is concerning that individuals may have fraudulently created false COVID-19 vaccination records during a time when levels of the virus are rising.

“The staff at both Trusts did the right thing and reported their concerns which has allowed us to fully investigate the circumstances.

“I want to reassure the public that no systems were hacked into from outside of the NHS networks and the integrity of the NHS systems remains robust.”

