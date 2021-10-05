Five arrests after alleged assault on Iain Duncan Smith in Manchester
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Five people have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith in Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said that their officers were on the scene within minutes after receiving reports of an assault in Portland Street at around 4pm on Monday, October 4.
The former Tory leader is in Manchester for the Conservative party conference.
Mr Duncan Smith alleged that he was attacked with a traffic cone and verbally abused.
He had been due to give a talk with Brexit minister David Frost at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly hotel.
A GMP spokesperson said: “There aren't believed to be any serious injuries, and following a short foot pursuit three men and two women have been arrested in connection."
Enquiries are ongoing.
