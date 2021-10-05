News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Five arrests after alleged assault on Iain Duncan Smith in Manchester

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:50 AM October 5, 2021   
Ian-Duncan-Smith

Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith was allegedly assaulted in Manchester - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Five people have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith in Manchester. 

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said that their officers were on the scene within minutes after receiving reports of an assault in Portland Street at around 4pm on Monday, October 4. 

The former Tory leader is in Manchester for the Conservative party conference.

Mr Duncan Smith alleged that he was attacked with a traffic cone and verbally abused. 

He had been due to give a talk with Brexit minister David Frost at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly hotel. 

A GMP spokesperson said: “There aren't believed to be any serious injuries, and following a short foot pursuit three men and two women have been arrested in connection." 

Enquiries are ongoing. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Enforcement hub' opens in Ilford as part of crime crackdown
  2. 2 Two men hospitalised after Gants Hill stabbing
  3. 3 No investigation: Met Police retracts statement about school
  1. 4 Seven Kings triple stabbing: Killer acted in self defence, hears inquest
  2. 5 Flooding causes delays on A12
  3. 6 Who was jailed in east London in September?
  4. 7 Charity boss receives British Empire Medal
  5. 8 'Make recovery visible': Addiction recovery hub launches in Ilford
  6. 9 Eatery 'at risk of closure' as scammers exploit Just Eat loophole
  7. 10 Gants Hill man completes 100th blood donation
Woodford News
Manchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Beaufort Gardens in Ilford

Metropolitan Police

Residents complain their Ilford street is blighted by anti-social behaviour

Daniel Gayne

person
Chetna Sohal (left), mayor of Redbridge Roy Emmett, and Randeep Sohal (right)

Food and Drink

'It's a surreal feeling': New coffee shop opens in Redbridge

Daniel Gayne

person
Suleyman Melit, who runs Tony's in High Road, Seven Kings

Retail

Seven Kings barbers closes after 62 years in business

Daniel Gayne

person
Gavin James

Good Samaritan helps guide traffic at petrol station for five hours

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon