News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Ilford man subjected to homophobic abuse during Pride Month

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:07 PM June 10, 2021   
Homophobic abuse directed at resident of Ilford flat

Gregory - pictured on the right - has been married to husband Craig since 2017, with the pair living in Ilford since 2019. - Credit: Gregory Gaige

An Ilford resident has reportedly been subjected to a tirade of homophobic abuse for honouring Pride Month. 

Gregory Gaige hung a pride flag - visible from the balcony of his flat beside Ilford Station - to mark the LGBT+ commemorative month which runs throughout June.

On Tuesday afternoon (June 8), Gregory said a man saw the flag and fired a torrent of homophobic abuse toward him.

Gregory, who has lived in the area with husband Craig since 2019, told the Recorder: "I was working from home with the balcony doors open and I heard shouting coming from outside.

"I went to look from my balcony and realised they were shouting at me."

He said the perpetrators carried on shouting obscenities even though they knew he was filming.

Gregory reported the incident to the police, who said they will attend the flat on Friday (June 11).

Most Read

  1. 1 New entrance opened at Ilford Station to support Elizabeth line
  2. 2 Partial solar eclipse set for our skies - but people warned of dangers
  3. 3 'We're making progress': Redbridge councillor on tackling organised begging gangs
  1. 4 Wes Streeting: 'Cancer treatment has reinforced my appreciation of NHS'
  2. 5 Research: Redbridge one of London's worst boroughs for fly-tipping
  3. 6 Wanstead Festival is set to return this summer
  4. 7 Running club calls on public to join charity walk honouring Prince Philip
  5. 8 Ilford man charged with murder
  6. 9 Vehicle collides with multiple parked cars in Ilford
  7. 10 Council confirms consultation on raising parking penalty charges

He added: "I’d normally just ignore it on the street, but I shouldn’t have to put up with abuse being hurled at me when I’m in my own home."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police, quoting reference 4411480-21.



Hate crime
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Oaks Park High School, Newbury Park,

Education News

Redbridge school's staff to strike over Covid working dispute

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Wanstead parents can't get their children into their local school because of Redbridge Council's sibling priority rule.

Redbridge Council | Video

Parents furious about change to school admissions

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Boundary Commission publishes Redbridge constituency changes

Elections

Boundary review: Proposals to change Redbridge constituencies

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A member of the public walks past the latest mural by Irish artist Emmalene Blake in Dublin's city c

Women's Safety

'Enough is enough': Ilford councillor urges end to 'harassment culture'

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon