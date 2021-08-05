'A monster': Hainault rapist jailed after torturing woman and taking selfies as she lay injured

Published: 4:36 PM August 5, 2021

45-year-old Daniel Machon of Trotwood, Hainault, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and a further three years on extended licence. - Credit: Essex Police

A Hainault rapist has been jailed after torturing a woman in a case described by a detective as the “most harrowing any of us have ever had to deal with”.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how Daniel Machon, of Trotwood, posed for selfies with the woman as she lay suffering severe injuries, which he sent on to a third party.

Machon was today (August 5) sentenced to 12 years behind bars and a further three years on extended licence.

The court heard that on the evening of July 10 2020, Machon, 45, subjected his victim to a horrific ordeal lasting multiple hours in which he repeatedly raped her, burnt her, punched and kicked her to the face, held a knife to her throat, choked her to the point of unconsciousness and kneed her to the face.

When Machon briefly left her alone, the victim managed to call 999.

When officers arrived, she managed to run out into the street where officer PC Christopher Simpson took her to safety.

Machon was arrested and charged with rape and seven counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, making threats to kill and witness intimidation.

Following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, jurors found him guilty of all offences except for making threats to kill and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Speaking after the sentencing, the victim paid tribute to PC Simpson’s “bravery and compassion” and thanked the team of detectives.

She added: “I can’t describe the horror I went through at the hands of a monster. I just hope that no one ever has to experience the same pain and humiliation that I went through.”

Det Sgt Sam Bailey, speaking on behalf of his team, said: “My team and I are all seasoned detectives, but this case was the most harrowing any of us have ever had to deal with.”

He paid tribute to the victim and said that her bravery made the team even more determined to put Machon behind bars.