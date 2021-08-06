News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hainault man charged in connection with Loughton stabbing

Daniel Gayne

Published: 3:35 PM August 6, 2021   
Jesus Da Silva from Gants Hill was charged along with a man from Hackney with possession of a firear

A man from Hainault and a woman from Romford were arrest in connection to the stabbing in Loughton

A Hainault man has been charged in connection with a stabbing which in Loughton, Essex. 

Junior Lawrence, 22, of New North Road, Hainault, was due to appear  today at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, charged with GBH with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place. 

Police received reports that a man had been assaulted following an altercation involving two vehicles at the junction of Langston Road and Chigwell Lane at around 7.25pm on August 4. 

Both vehicles left the area but the victim was later located in the Church Hill area and was taken to hospital. 

His condition is no longer described as life-threatening. 

A 19-year-old woman from Romford was also arrested in connection with the attack. 

She has been released on bail until August 26. 

