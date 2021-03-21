Goodmayes man charged with murder after fatal stabbing of law student

Published: 9:38 PM March 21, 2021 Updated: 10:13 PM March 21, 2021

A Goodmayes man was charged with murder in relation to the fatal stabbing of Hussain Chaudhry (pictured) of Walthamstow. - Credit: Met Police

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a law student who was fatally stabbed in Walthamstow.

The sister of teenager Hussain Chaudhry said he died in his “mother’s arms” following an attack in the area on Wednesday.

The Met said Marvin Ward, of Westwood Road, Goodmayes, was charged with the murder of the 18-year-old first-year law student on Sunday (March 21).

He has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, in relation to a man in his 20s and woman in her 40s who suffered slash injuries during the incident, as well as with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Ward is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, police said.

The Met said later on Sunday that detectives investigating Mr Chaudhry’s death had arrested two other 18-year-olds at an address in Bedfordshire.

One was arrested on suspicion of murder, while the other was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in custody.

Mr Chaudhry was pronounced dead at the scene after police and paramedics were called to Lea Bridge Road at around 5.20pm on Wednesday.

The Met later said that a post-mortem examination gave his cause of death as hypovolemic shock and a stab wound to the neck.

In a statement, his family said they were “deeply grieved by the loss of our beloved Hussain”.

Mr Chaudhry’s friend Wahab Ahmed, who described him as an “incredibly kind and beautiful soul”, has set up an online fundraising page to build a mosque in his memory, raising more than £34,000 so far.

It features a message from his sister Afia Chaudhry, who said her “beautiful baby brother left this world the same way he came in, cradled in my mother’s arms”.

Soas University of London said it had been “shocked and deeply saddened” to learn of Mr Chaudhry’s death.

Relatives previously said the teenager’s mother and brother were also injured in the attack.

The Met said a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s, both related to Mr Chaudhry, who sustained slash injuries to their hands, have been discharged from hospital.

Anybody with information can call the police on 020 8345 1570 or 101 and quote reference CAD 5697/17Mar, tweet to @MetCC or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.